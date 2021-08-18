Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 876 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.79. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $86.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

