Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 20,740.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

