Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,222,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

