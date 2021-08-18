Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,826,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,326. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 842,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,065,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

