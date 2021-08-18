Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of RACE opened at $219.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

