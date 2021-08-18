FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in July

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,789,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FECOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 534,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. FEC Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get FEC Resources alerts:

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.