Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $5,963.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.