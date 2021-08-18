Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

