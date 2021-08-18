Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Farmland Partners accounts for approximately 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Farmland Partners worth $32,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $382.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

