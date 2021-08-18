Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

FARM stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 841.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Finally, 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

