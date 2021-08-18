FaraLand (FARA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.90 Million

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FaraLand has a market capitalization of $30.96 million and $3.90 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00053057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00128925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00149216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.24 or 0.99975347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00886639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.06827996 BTC.

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,214 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

Buying and Selling FaraLand

