Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $186.65 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $186.65 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00857636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

