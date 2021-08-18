Falconswap Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $98,091.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00837557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00155035 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

