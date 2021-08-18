Falcon Project (FNT) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $2,479.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,679.99 or 0.99725286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00896104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.33 or 0.06737864 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

