Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $561,113.10 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FB traded down $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

