Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $561,113.10 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FB traded down $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.28.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on FB. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
