Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EXPR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 123,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098,254. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $385.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

