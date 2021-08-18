Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

