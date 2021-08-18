Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14,867.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

