Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 46,650 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 741.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3,588.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

