Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,691 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $37,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.06. 302,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

