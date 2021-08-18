Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 662,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,613. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

