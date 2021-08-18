Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.43 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after acquiring an additional 541,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $272.71. 2,094,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

