Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive accounts for 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $101,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,685.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -1,269.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

