Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 89,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

CSCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 11,980,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

