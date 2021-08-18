Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

CAHPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Evolution Mining has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.23.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.