Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

