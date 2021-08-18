Evergy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

