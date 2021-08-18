Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 11,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 4,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

About Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

