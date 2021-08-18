Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 514,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
