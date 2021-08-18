Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Cap Tops $13.43 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $13.43 million and $1.89 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars.

