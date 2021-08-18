ETHA Lend Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $436,078.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00842016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00159060 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,504,620 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

