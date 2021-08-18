Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $318.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.48. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

