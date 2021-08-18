Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

