Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $203,000 in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

