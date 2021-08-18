Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 742,711 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

