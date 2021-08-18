Equitrans Midstream Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

