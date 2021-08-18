Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

