Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 355.11%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.48 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

