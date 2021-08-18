Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Energy Transfer LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

ET opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,044,370 shares of company stock worth $18,917,990 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 412,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 603,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

