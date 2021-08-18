Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

