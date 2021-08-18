Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DENSO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.87. DENSO has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

