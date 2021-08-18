Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

EQIX opened at $827.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $817.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

