Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

Shares of EQIX traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $816.77. 4,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,935. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $817.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

