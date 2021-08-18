EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EQT by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 640,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 363,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

