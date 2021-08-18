EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 498,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,450,000. AppLovin makes up about 3.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Separately, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:APP traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. 2,460,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.81. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

