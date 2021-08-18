Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 107,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. 2,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

