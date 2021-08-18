Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

