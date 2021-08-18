Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

