Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 510,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ETTX stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,232. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.