Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23. Eneti has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Get Eneti alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.